Gen H reopens panel for new broker registrations

Fintech mortgage lender Gen H has reopened its panel for new broker registrations, with all directly authorised (DA) and appointed representative (AR) firms invited to join.

By being on the panel, brokers can access its boost propositions, which include income booster, deposit booster and New Build Boost.

Gen H’s panel currently stands at more than 22,000 brokers, including networks and clubs such as the Legal & General Mortgage Club, Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB), Stonebridge, PMS, Primis, Paradigm, TMA Club, and Simplybiz Mortgages.

The firm also onboarded Mortgage Intelligence, HLPartnership, and Quilter in 2024.

Gen H went intermediary-only last year, with Peter Dockar, chief commercial officer at Gen H, saying it would allow it to bring more propositions to market.

Leanne Sarjant, head of growth at Gen H, said: “A huge part of bringing genuinely innovative mortgage products to market is building a high-quality broker panel. After all, brokers are the experts who will be advising aspiring homeowners on the nuances of the myriad options that are available to them – we couldn’t do the work we’re doing without our panel.

“I’m delighted to officially open the panel for new registrations and look forward to meeting and collaborating with partners new and old as we work together to unlock homeownership for everyone.”

Gen H recently promoted Graham McClelland to CEO, taking over from co-founder Will Rice.

The lender has also established a funding partnership with forward flow financing provider SilverRock Financial Services.