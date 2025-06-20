LiveMore lowers standard and RIO rates by up to 0.49%

Later life lender LiveMore has lowered rates across its standard and retirement interest-only (RIO) ranges by up to 0.49%.

The firm said it had lowered most of its standard and RIO LiveMore 1 to LiveMore 4 products, with cuts of up to 0.49% applied to RIO deals and decreases of 0.43% made to standard products.

Pricing begins from 5.48% for standard mortgages, which includes standard capital and interest, standard interest-only and part and part.

The lender said the changes would come into effect from 9am on 20 June.

It added that the cuts show its “ongoing dedication to supporting brokers and enabling more customers to access suitable later life lending solutions”.

Paul Lewis, sales director of mortgages at LiveMore, said: “We’re always looking for ways to better support brokers and their clients. These latest rate reductions reflect our commitment to making later life lending more accessible and affordable for a wider range of customers. As the market continues to evolve, we remain focused on offering flexible, competitive solutions that meet the needs of older borrowers.”