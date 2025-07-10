Create Account
News

Barclays cuts rates for second time this week; Clydesdale drops pricing – round-up

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
July 10, 2025
Updated:
July 10, 2025
Barclays has made the second round of rate cuts to its mortgage range this week, bringing in a remortgage with a rate of 3.83%.

Barclays said the two-year fixed remortgage, available within its existing customer reward range, was the joint-lowest on the market. 

It is available at 60% loan to value (LTV) with a £999 fee, and was previously priced at 3.9%. 

Other changes include the two-year fixed standard remortgage at the same tier, which was cut from 3.91% to 3.84%. At 75% LTV, the equivalent product has a rate of 3.99%, down from 4.14%. 

Reductions have also been made to its two-year fixed purchase and remortgage options with a £1,999 fee, with the 60% LTV deal falling from 3.91% to 3.89%, the 70% LTV option going from 4.03% to 3.97% and the 75% LTV offering cut from 4.14% to 4.05%. 

These latest changes will go live on 11 July and follow Barclays cutting 40 product rates earlier this week. 

Clydesdale Bank lowers rates and adds deals 

Clydesdale Bank has also made reductions to its mortgage rates, with selected core residential pricing at 65-95% LTV, fixed for two or five years, falling by as much as 0.2%. 

Across its exclusive offering, two-year purchase products at 90-95% LTV have been cut by up to 0.14%, while the two-year remortgage exclusive at 80% LTV will be reduced by up to 0.08%. 

Cuts of up to 0.18% have also been made to the lender’s two-year fixed product transfer exclusive at 65% LTV, and the two- and five-year large loan products at 65-80% LTV. 

Selected professional and newly qualified professional two- and five-year fixes at 80-95% LTV will be reduced by as much as 0.26%, and two-year discount offset rates at 80% LTV will be reduced by 0.25%. 

On 11 July, Clydesdale Bank will launch a five-year fee offer buy-to-let (BTL) rate for new business, starting at 4.99%. It will also add purchase and remortgage two-year fee offer exclusives starting from 4.58%, at 75% and 80% LTV.

Barclays
Clydesdale Bank
mortgage rate cuts

