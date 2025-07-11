TSB, BM Solutions and West Brom BS cut rates – round-up

TSB is lowering residential, buy-to-let (BTL), product transfer and additional borrowing rates by up to 0.25%.

The changes to the mortgage rates will come into effect on 11 July, and the largest cuts are being applied to BTL remortgage deals.

Within its residential range, its two-year fixed first-time buyer and homemover deals up to 90% loan to value (LTV) will fall by up to 0.1%, while its two- and five-year fixed remortgage rates will reduce by up to 0.2%.

Within its BTL range, two-year fixed house purchase rates up to 75% LTV will go down by up to 0.2% and its two- and five-year remortgage deals up to 75% LTV will decrease by up to 0.25%.

Five-year fixed house purchase deals up to 60% LTV with no fee, along with five-year fixed purchase deals between 60% and 75% LTV, will fall by 0.05%.

TSB added that it would withdraw house purchase and remortgage deals with a £1,995 fee between 60% and 75% LTV.

On the product transfer side, residential two-year fixed deals up to 60% LTV with £995 fee and no-fee rates will decrease by up to 0.05%.

Residential two-year fixed rates between 60% and 75% LTV will fall by up to 0.15%.

Within its additional borrowing range, residential two-year fixed rates up to 75% LTV will go down by up to 0.15%.

It is the second round of rate cuts that TSB has made so far this month.

BM Solutions lowers BTL purchase and remo rates

BM Solutions will lower two- and five-year fixed rates in its purchase and remortgage range by up to 0.3%.

The changes will come into force from 11 July.

As an example, its two-year fixed purchase rate with no fee at 80% LTV will decrease by 0.3% to 5.66%, while its two-year fixed remortgage rate at 80% LTV will go down by 0.8% to 5.62%.

West Brom lowers rates by up to 0.33%

West Brom Building Society has reduced rates across its two- and three-year fixed rate mortgage ranges by up to 0.33%.

The changes come into effect immediately.

In its two-year range, the lender’s remortgage deal at 80% LTV is priced at 4.25%, while the equivalent purchase option has been reduced to 4.1%. The no-fee purchase alternative has also been cut, now standing at 4.3%.

Two interest-only products have also been added to the two-year range at 60% LTV with a £999 fee: for purchase at 4.1% and remortgage at 4.25%.

Within its three-year range, West Brom Building Society has brought out new 80% LTV options for purchase and remortgage, with pricing from 4.3% and 4.36% respectively.

The lender’s two-year 90% LTV fee product has been cut to 4.29% and the three-year option is priced at 4.4%.

Additionally, a new 95% LTV £999 fee product has also been added to the three-year range, coming to 4.83%.

Aran Mann, product manager at West Brom Building Society, commented: “These latest changes reflect our commitment to staying competitive and listening to what the market and our broker partners are telling us.

“We know customers are still navigating uncertainty, so we’re focused on delivering strong options across the board, whether it’s a first-time buyer looking for stability or a homeowner seeking a better deal. Our goal is to support them with rates that meet their needs in the moments that matter.”