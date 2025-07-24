LBG sees mortgage book rise by £5.6bn in H1

Lloyds Banking Group (LBG) has reported a £5.6bn rise in its mortgage balances to £317.9bn in H1, following a 14% year-on-year increase in new lending.

Covering the six months to 30 June, LBG completed around £8bn in lending to first-time buyers.

The group said it engaged further with customers, resulting in a 20% protection take-up rate for mortgage borrowers, which was a seven percentage point increase on the year before.

LBG also saw a four percentage point rise in its direct-to-bank market share, which accounted for around a quarter of business.

On a quarterly basis, the group reported an £800m growth in mortgage lending, which it said was impacted by the stamp duty changes.

The average loan to value (LTV) ratio of its mortgage stock was 43.4%, while it was 65% for new lending.

LBG reported a statutory profit after tax of £2.5bn, compared to £2.4bn last year.

Charlie Nunn, group chief executive of LBG, said: “We have shown sustained strength in our financial performance in the first half of 2025, with income growth, cost discipline and robust asset quality, driving strong capital generation and increased shareholder distributions, with a 15% increase in the interim ordinary dividend.

“We continue to make great progress in our purpose-driven strategy, building differentiated customer outcomes and delivering growth across our business as we build towards our ambitious targets for 2026. Our strategic progress and sustained strength in our financial performance allow us to reaffirm our 2025 guidance and give us confidence in our 2026 commitments. It also underpins our delivery of higher, more sustainable returns for our shareholders.”