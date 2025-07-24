NatWest builds on Pexa partnership to move towards digital property transactions

NatWest has signed a formal commitment with Pexa to go ahead with an implementation programme for digital property transactions.

Pexa said the programme would aim to transact remortgage transactions by the end of the first half of 2026, with the intention of facilitating sale and purchase transactions after that.

The partnership will be a “significant step” in helping NatWest with “increased speed and certainty for digital remortgage and sale and purchase transactions to homeowners”.

This builds on a strategic partnership from April to explore Pexa’s platform abilities.

Barry Connolly, managing director of home buying and ownership at NatWest, said the technology would help the bank simplify these experiences for NatWest customers: “We always place our customers at the centre of everything we do. Growing our business can only be successful if we are anticipating and meeting our customers’ needs.

“To do this, we use data and technology to make property transactions and remortgage processes more efficient. The Pexa Platform will help to reduce the administrative burden and reduce the risk of fraud. This partnership will also accelerate processes through the automatic sharing of data between parties. We look forward to seeing the results.”

Joe Pepper, UK CEO of Pexa, added: “Our goal has always been simple – collaborate with the industry to make transacting property in the UK more seamless, more certain and more secure. In doing so, we know we will deliver better outcomes for lenders, conveyancers and consumers alike. It is a pivotal moment in our mission for a lender the size of NatWest to see the potential benefits Pexa brings its customers and commit to adopting our platform to support its remortgage transactions. It would not have been possible without the fervent commitment of Barry and his team, and we’re excited to work [with] them going forward to deliver the best possible results.

“We see this as an important milestone for the broader property market as we demonstrate the value of Pexa’s proposition at scale. Building on the momentum established through our work with Shawbrook Bank and Hinckley & Rugby Building Society to date, autumn 2025 is set to be even more critical for our business and in the wider industry as we launch our new Sale & Purchase solution.”