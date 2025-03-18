Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries expands Pexa remortgage to whole market

Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries has expanded its partnership with Pexa and Optima Legal to launch its fee-assisted remortgage service to the whole of market.

This will allow all brokers to access the service, which is delivered by Optima Legal and powered by Pexa’s technology.

This is conducted through an online case tracking portal to update clients on the progress of their case to improve transparency and confidence in the conveyancing process.

Hinckley & Rugby adopted the technology at the end of last year.

The two firms have worked with each other for some years, as Hinckley & Rugby was one of the first to adopt its Pexa Pay system for property transactions, and in 2022, the mutual was the first lender to introduce a completely digital remortgage through Pexa.

Laura Sneddon (pictured), head of mortgage sales and distribution at Hinckley & Rugby for Intermediaries, said the mutual understood the challenges faced by brokers in the remortgage market, particularly during busy periods.

Sponsored Going digital Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

She said: “By expanding our remortgage proposition, in partnership with Pexa and Optima Legal, to the whole of market, we are offering a streamlined process ensuring their clients receive a faster, more transparent, and more reliable service.

“Our focus is on empowering brokers with the right tools to support their customers effectively, ensuring a more refined remortgage experience.”

Joe Pepper, UK CEO for Pexa, added: “The expansion of the remortgage service, in collaboration with Optima Legal, enhances connectivity between brokers, lenders, and borrowers by leveraging Pexa’s advanced digital infrastructure. This not only expedites key processes such as title checks and charge registration, but also ensures greater certainty and efficiency in completions.

“Since launching our remortgaging platform in 2022, Pexa has continued to grow in the UK, helping lenders and law firms digitise property transactions at scale. Our strengthened partnership with Hinckley & Rugby demonstrates how digital transformation can deliver real-world improvements for brokers, lenders, and homeowners alike.”

Duncan Wadsworth, client director at Optima Legal, said the firms were aware brokers and borrowers wanted more certainty in the remortgage process, especially as so many deals were set to mature this year.

He added: “Expanding this service to the whole of market ensures that more customers can benefit from a smoother, faster, and more transparent experience.

“At Optima Legal, we are committed to transforming remortgage services through best practice governance and operational excellence. This partnership supports our mission to provide lenders and brokers with scalable, compliant, and highly efficient solutions that improve both speed and customer outcomes.”