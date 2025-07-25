Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries cuts BTL rates by up to 0.32%

CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries cuts BTL rates by up to 0.32%
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
July 25, 2025
Updated:
July 25, 2025
CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries has repriced its buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage rate with cuts of as much as 32 basis points.

The largest reductions have been made to its CHL 1 limited-edition range, with two-year fixed rates now starting at 2.35% and five-year fixed rates beginning from 4.4%. 

Cuts of 0.3% have also been made to its CHL 2 two-year fixed rate range, with pricing starting at 2.59%, and reductions of 0.1% have seen the five-year fixes in the same range fall to 4.68%.

CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries has also launched a two-year fixed product at 75% loan to value (LTV) with a 7% fee to its CHL 2 range. The lender said this would be suitable for investors looking to maximise affordability by paying a higher fee upfront and having lower monthly repayments. 

The CHL 1 range is available on single dwelling BTL properties, houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) of up to six bedrooms or units, while the CHL 2 range is aimed at landlords with more complex property types, such as large HMOs and MUFBs of up to 10 bedrooms or units. 

All products are open to individual and limited company landlords, with a choice of product fees and up to 75% LTV available. 

Sponsored

Discover Halifax Premier

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Darrell Walker, group sales director for CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries and ModaMortgages, said: “This major reprice across our BTL range, with reductions of up to 32bps, reinforces our commitment to offering competitive and compelling solutions for landlords. 

“Alongside these rate cuts, the launch of a new product into our CHL 2 range will provide investors with even more choice when looking to potentially make savings in the long run by paying a higher fee upfront.” 

Related
View All

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/06/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 25/07/2025

News

MAOE 2025: AI and tech will lead to ‘evolution’ of mortgage admin role

MAOE 2025: AI and tech will lead to ‘evolution’ of mortgage admin role

News

Market Harborough Building Society has relaxed its interest stress testing for residential cases up to £5m, including expat deals.

Market Harborough BS relaxes residential stress testing

News

Mortgage searches plummet in summer – Twenty7tec

Mortgage searches plummet in summer – Twenty7tec

View All
Tags:
CHL Mortgages
CHL Mortgages for Intermediaries

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/