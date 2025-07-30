Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Average two- and five-year fixed rates are level, Rightmove says

Average two- and five-year fixed rates are level, Rightmove says
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
July 30, 2025
Updated:
July 30, 2025
The average two- and five-year fixed rates are currently level at around 4.52%, figures from Rightmove show.

Rightmove noted that before July 2025, the previous time that the average two- and five-year fixed rates were level was September 2022, just before the mini Budget.

The average two-year fixed rate is 0.74% down on last year, while the average five-year fixed rate is 0.35% down on the same period last year.

The cheapest average two- and five-year fixed rates are 3.69% and 2.84% respectively. These are 0.7% and 0.19% lower than this time last year.

At 60% loan to value (LTV), the average two- and five-year fixed rates are 3.9% and 4.03%, which are falls of 0.69% and 0.16% year-on-year.

Going up to 75% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate is 4.31%, while the average five-year fixed rate is 4.36%. These are falls of 0.77% and 0.37% annually.

Sponsored

Discover Halifax Premier

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Within the 85% LTV range, the average two-year fixed rate is 4.41% and the average five-year fixed rate is 4.41%, representing declines of 0.86% and 0.5% year-on-year.

At 90% LTV, the average two- and five-year fixed rates are 4.73% and 4.67%, declines of 0.85% and 0.45% year-on-year.

Going up to 95% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate is 5.19% and the average five-year fixed rate is 5.13%. These are falls of 0.77% and 0.35% compared to the same period last year.

Matt Smith, Rightmove’s mortgage expert, said: “Over the last week, average mortgage rates have remained pretty flat in the build-up to next week’s interest rate decision. Expectations are currently set on a cut next week, and I expect lenders will use this moment as an opportunity to reduce mortgage rates a little further.

“Rate drops have been very slow and steady this year, but someone looking to take out a mortgage right now is likely to see a notable reduction in the rate they’d have been offered this time last year, particularly someone looking to fix for two years. With average two-year and average five-year fixed currently level, it would appear to only be a matter of time before the typical two-year rate is cheaper than the five-year equivalent.”

Related
View All

News

Leeds BS lowers income requirement for high LTI borrowing

Leeds BS lowers income requirement for high-LTI borrowing

News

TMG hires Berry as head of sales and recruitment and opens new headquarters

TMG hires Berry as head of sales and recruitment and opens new headquarters

News

Family BS boosts BTL and resi affordability and cuts rates

Family BS boosts BTL and resi affordability and cuts rates

News

Exclusive: HLP's Hoare joins LSL Financial Services as sales director

Exclusive: HLP’s Hoare joins LSL Financial Services as sales director

View All
Tags:
average five year fixed rate
average mortgage pricing
average two-year fixed rate
mortgage pricing
Rightmove