Access FS launches broker mentoring programme

Access Financial Services has brought out a mentoring programme for advisers with new qualifications but limited experience.

The mentoring programme was internally launched at the start of 2025 following a successful six-month trial.

Since then, Access FS has put 18 people through the training programme, including four advisers who were previously employed on the protection side of the business.

Access FS said the mentoring programme is part of a “skills ecosystem” that it is seeking to develop.

The firm said it was looking to bring candidates into the industry via its broker academy, where they are trained in-house to pass CeMAP. Once the candidates have qualified, they progress on to the mentoring programme.

Nick Jones, mortgage sales and marketing director of Access FS, said: “The idea for the mentoring programme was to help advisers who have just qualified. It might feel as though it’s all downhill once you have your qualifications but, in reality, that’s where the journey starts.

Sponsored Discover Halifax Premier Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

“While they aspire to be Formula 1 drivers, the truth is these advisers only just passed their proverbial theory test. The programme will teach them practical elements: how to speak to a customer, how to assess someone’s position, how to establish what a customer really wants, and how to source and then recommend and advise. It’s a big undertaking but the pilot shows that it works.”

Jones continued on to say that there were many people that would excel in financial services but lacked awareness of it as a career path.

He explained: “Personal finance is not on the curriculum when you’re at school and everybody I’ve met in the industry has fallen into it – no one leaves full-time education wanting to be a mortgage adviser. So, where’s the next generation of mortgage advisers going to come from if not from brokerages like ours?

“The big banks and building societies are letting people go and the average existing adviser is 53. What happens when they retire in 10 years? We need to be bringing the advisers of tomorrow on. If you want to succeed in financial services, no matter what stage you’re at in your career, we’ve got a place for you.

“If you want to get in at the ground level and get your CeMAP qualification, we can help. If you want to be mentored through to CAS, we can help. You want to develop and grow into different areas like equity release or specialist finance – we can assist you then, too. And then, when you want to retire in 30 years, we’ll buy your client bank, and we’ll pay you a retainer. Our vision is to create a cradle-to-grave journey for our talent.”