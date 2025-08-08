The Tipton ups max LTV for expat resi deals

Tipton & Coseley Building Society has increased the maximum loan to value (LTV) on its expat residential mortgages.

The maximum LTV for expat residential mortgages will be 85%, and the maximum loan stands at £600,000.

The lender will keep 80% LTV deals with a maximum loan size of £800,000.

Pricing in the range will be 4.94%.

There are two-year discounts and five-year fixed rates, each with a £1,499 arrangement fee.

For expat residential lending, the society can assess affordability using one of 20 different currencies, while applicants may reside in any Financial Action Task Force (FATF)-approved country.

Sponsored Grasping the next buy to let opportunities Sponsored by Aldermore

According to Criteria Brain, there are only 13 lenders that accept expat residential mortgages.

Andy Millard, the Tipton’s head of intermediary distribution, said: “We are pleased to be extending the opportunity to purchase a home in the UK to a wider number of expats.

“Increasing the maximum LTV means a smaller deposit is required and therefore creates choice for brokers and their clients seeking more specialist lending solutions.”

Millard added: “Not only are we utilising the five times income enhancement for expat customers, we have gone further by offering them an interest-only option for the first time up to 75% LTV.

“We have also introduced the ability for close family members who are not named on the mortgage to occupy the property as well.

“These are just some of the ways through our purpose that we are helping our customers achieve their most important financial goals and secure a home of their own.”

The Tipton recently increased its standard loan-to-income (LTI) ratio to five times income across all mortgage products, with no minimum income requirement.

The firm has also launched a credit plus mortgage range as an “alternative” to specialist lenders.