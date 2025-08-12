Landbay ups loan amounts and LTV of limited-edition AVM products

Landbay has bolstered its limited-edition range of automated valuation model (AVM) deals by increasing to the loan amount and maximum loan to value (LTV).

Four standard five-year fixed rate products make up the buy-to-let (BTL) lender’s limited-edition AVM range. The maximum loan amount has gone up by 15%, with loans now available up to £562,500.

Rates for Landbay’s limited-edition AVM products begin at 4.59%, and across all four products, 70% and 75% LTV are now available – a rise from 65% LTV previously.

Loan sizes in the range start from £75,000.

The firm’s limited-edition AVM products with slightly higher fee percentages are the standard five-year fix at 70% LTV with a 6% fee, which comes to 4.59%, and the standard five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a 5% fee, which sits at 4.79%.

Rounding off the four offerings in the range are the standard five-year fix at 75% LTV with a 3% fee at 5.19% and the standard five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV with a 2% fee, which is 5.39%.

Landbay’s AVM range is part of a wider limited-edition range that is suitable for landlords looking to remortgage, as well as purchase. The firm’s variable fee structure, which is intended to enable enhanced affordability, applies to the range.

Rob Stanton (pictured), sales and distribution director at Landbay, said: “Thanks to the time and cost savings they offer, our AVM-supported products remain one of our most popular options. Increasing both our maximum LTV and loan amount makes these products in our limited-edition range even more desirable and accessible to more landlords across the country.

“Combine this with the recent launch of our Summer Special range – which now includes product transfer options – and it’s a great example of our ethos at Landbay. Whether it’s launching new products or improving existing lines, we will do so as soon as the opportunity presents itself to ensure we are supporting brokers and their [landlord] clients with the most broad and competitive product range as possible.”