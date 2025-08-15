Co-op Bank cuts rates below 4%; TSB reduces pricing – round-up

The Co-operative Bank has joined the sub-4% mortgage market with its recent round of rate reductions.

The bank has reduced mortgage rates across residential deals by as much as 0.1% and buy-to-let (BTL) rates by up to 0.12%.

This includes a two-year fixed remortgage-only product at 60% loan to value (LTV) with a £999 fee, which now has a rate of 3.85%.

There is also a two-year fix at 80% LTV with a £1,999 fee, which has a rate of 3.97%. This product has a minimum loan size of £750,000.

Fred Sharp, director of intermediary distribution at The Co-operative Bank, said: “It’s great to see sub-4% rates are becoming more of a permanent fixture in the market. We hope brokers can take this opportunity to support their clients, whether they are looking to remortgage or buy a new home.”

TSB trims additional borrowing and PT rates

TSB has reduced rates across product transfer and additional borrowing mortgages in the bank’s third change to its pricing this week.

So far this week, TSB has lowered variable rates in response to the Bank of England’s base rate cut and reduced higher-LTV mortgage pricing.

The adjustments that go live today include cuts of up to 0.1%, made to residential and BTL options.

For example, two-year fixed residential product transfer rates with a £995 fee have been lowered by 0.05% up to 90% LTV, as have deals at 60-75% LTV with a £1,495 fee.

Similar reductions have been made to TSB’s three-year fixed product transfer rates at 75-85% LTV with either a £995 fee or no fee.

Across its five-year fixes up to 60% LTV, reductions of up to 0.1% have been made.

Meanwhile, five-year fixed product transfer rates at 75-90% LTV with a £995 fee or no fee have been lowered by 0.05%.

For BTL borrowers seeking a product transfer, rates up to 60% LTV have been dropped by 0.05%.

As for the additional borrowing range, reductions of up to 0.05% have been made to TSB’s residential three-year fixes at 75-80% LTV, five-year fixes up to 80% LTV, and two- and five-year fixed BTL options up to 60% LTV.