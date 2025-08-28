FCA reduces reporting burden for 36,000 firms

Around 36,000 firms will no longer need to submit a nil return when completing certain tasks relating to disciplinary action, as part of the regulator’s move to reduce the reporting burden.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the removal of REP008 would save firms time, and if there is nothing to submit, then no action will need to be taken.

The regulator said this was part of its strategy to make data reporting more proportionate by reducing and removing regulatory returns for 95% of all authorised firms.

Earlier this year, the FCA proposed to get rid of certain data reporting for 16,000 firms, including the collection of information through section F of the Retail Mediation Activities Return (RMAR), RMA-F and the requirement for firms to notify the regulator within 20 business days if three complaints have been upheld for a single adviser in any 12-month period, and if a single complaint is upheld and the compensation exceeds £50,000.

In June, the FCA also consulted on decommissioning REP022 – General Insurance Pricing Attestation – and retail investment adviser (RIA) complaints, reducing the frequency of reporting for REP009 – Consumer Buy-To-Let Mortgage Aggregated Data – and removing the requirement to submit nil returns for REP008 – Notification of Disciplinary Action relating to conduct rules staff – other than senior manager functions.

Jessica Rusu, chief data, innovation and intelligence officer at the FCA, said: “We only ask for the data we need, making sure it’s proportionate, to reduce unnecessary burdens.

Sponsored How to help landlord customers unlock growth Sponsored by Pepper Money

“Our focus is on collecting information that adds real value, while making it easier for firms to meet their regulatory obligations.”