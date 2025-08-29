Create Account
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 29/08/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 29/08/2025
August 29, 2025
August 29, 2025
One of the biggest news stories of the week was Chancellor Rachel Reeves considering applying National Insurance tax to rental income.

Following these reports, industry professionals said the brunt of these changes would be borne by tenants, as costs would be passed on, or there would be fewer rental homes as landlords exit the market.

Other stories that caught readers’ eyes this week were that Mayank Prakash CBE would become Pivotal Growth’s group chief executive and that the firm had bought another two firms.

 

Prakash replaces Embley as CEO of Pivotal Growth

How to help landlord customers unlock growth

Chancellor mulls applying National Insurance tax to rental income – reports

Why we must not be fooled by lender motives on advice – Murphy

Santander ups some mortgage rates and cuts pricing for small-deposit FTBs

MPC’s Mann projects ‘persistent hold’ on base rate but is ready for ‘larger, more rapid’ cuts if needed

Top 10 AI solutions transforming the mortgage brokering industry – Mohamed

Pivotal Growth acquires two firms

HSBC makes rate cuts across resi and BTL mortgages

Mortgage guarantee scheme sees just over 3,000 completions in Q1

Speculated property taxes will ‘exacerbate’ downsizing barriers, says Rightmove

