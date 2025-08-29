Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 29/08/2025

One of the biggest news stories of the week was Chancellor Rachel Reeves considering applying National Insurance tax to rental income.

Following these reports, industry professionals said the brunt of these changes would be borne by tenants, as costs would be passed on, or there would be fewer rental homes as landlords exit the market.

Other stories that caught readers’ eyes this week were that Mayank Prakash CBE would become Pivotal Growth’s group chief executive and that the firm had bought another two firms.