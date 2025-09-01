Create Account
user.first_name
FCA affordability changes could improve borrowing for people with car loans, Coventry BS says

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
September 1, 2025
Updated:
September 1, 2025
Updated rules around mortgage affordability could see those with car finance payments access larger loans than they could before, a mutual has said.

Analysis from Coventry Building Society found that in March, a single buyer with an average UK salary of £37,430 with a £345 car payment and no other credit commitments would be able to borrow a maximum of £149,239. 

This would have been £18,000 lower than a similar buyer without a car loan. 

Joint borrowers who were both on the average salary would have seen their maximum borrowing cut by more than £13,000 if they both had a £345 car loan, accessing a mortgage of £316,187. 

Recently, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) updated its rules to allow borrowers to reduce their mortgage term or remortgage to a cheaper deal without a full affordability check. 

According to Coventry Building Society, a single borrower with a car loan can now access a mortgage of up to £162,198, while joint borrowers can get a loan of up to £321,745.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “Just a few months ago, a typical car payment could reduce borrowing power by over £18,000 – that could mean people had to compromise on space, location, or put the brakes on their move altogether. Now, thanks to regulatory changes, that impact has dropped to around £5,000. It’s a big shift, and it gives borrowers more flexibility to balance lifestyle choices like car ownership with their home buying goals.

“That said, a car payment still affects how much clients can borrow – it’s just not the deal-breaker it used to be. Brokers can help clients navigate these changes to make more informed decisions, especially when remortgaging or adjusting terms.” 

Tags:
affordability assessment
car finance
Coventry Building Society
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)
mortgage affordability

