FCA affordability changes could improve borrowing for people with car loans, Coventry BS says

Updated rules around mortgage affordability could see those with car finance payments access larger loans than they could before, a mutual has said.

Analysis from Coventry Building Society found that in March, a single buyer with an average UK salary of £37,430 with a £345 car payment and no other credit commitments would be able to borrow a maximum of £149,239.

This would have been £18,000 lower than a similar buyer without a car loan.

Joint borrowers who were both on the average salary would have seen their maximum borrowing cut by more than £13,000 if they both had a £345 car loan, accessing a mortgage of £316,187.

Recently, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) updated its rules to allow borrowers to reduce their mortgage term or remortgage to a cheaper deal without a full affordability check.

According to Coventry Building Society, a single borrower with a car loan can now access a mortgage of up to £162,198, while joint borrowers can get a loan of up to £321,745.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “Just a few months ago, a typical car payment could reduce borrowing power by over £18,000 – that could mean people had to compromise on space, location, or put the brakes on their move altogether. Now, thanks to regulatory changes, that impact has dropped to around £5,000. It’s a big shift, and it gives borrowers more flexibility to balance lifestyle choices like car ownership with their home buying goals.

“That said, a car payment still affects how much clients can borrow – it’s just not the deal-breaker it used to be. Brokers can help clients navigate these changes to make more informed decisions, especially when remortgaging or adjusting terms.”