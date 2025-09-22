Poll: Brokers, are customers putting their plans on hold until the Autumn Budget?

The rumour mill is definitely turning about the upcoming Autumn Budget and what is, or isn’t, on the table.

The Autumn Budget has been set for 26 November, and there is speculation that there could be changes to inheritance tax gifting allowances, a new tax on homeowners of higher-value properties and National Insurance applied to landlords’ rental income.

Reform to the Individual Savings Account (ISA) scheme, restricting salary sacrifice options and adjustments to the pensions tax-free cash limit are also potential changes.

With all this uncertainty and the later-than-expected date, some industry executives have said that this could have a knock-on effect on property transactions.

