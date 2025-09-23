Hanley Economic BS names Slimm as head of credit risk and lending strategy

Hanley Economic Building Society has recruited Oliver Slimm as its head of credit risk and lending strategy.

Slimm (pictured) has more than a decade of experience across the mutual and specialist lending sectors, including eight years at Dudley Building Society as head of credit risk and underwriting, and three years at More2life as its credit strategist.

As well as these roles, he served as vice chair of the board and chair of the audit and risk committee at Wolverhampton City Credit Union.

At Hanley Economic Building Society, Slimm will be responsible to developing and overseeing its credit risk framework, making sure its lending strategies are sustainable, responsible and aligned with its members’ needs.

He will also work with colleagues to support the development of products, refine its risk appetite and strengthen its position in the mortgage market.

Mark Selby, CEO at Hanley Economic Building Society, said: “Oliver brings a strong understanding of credit risk and a track record in shaping lending strategies that are aligned to both customer need and sustainable growth.

“His experience across specialist areas of the market will support us in further developing our proposition, ensuring we continue to deliver solutions that reflect the real-life circumstances of a broad range of borrowers, while also meeting the ever-evolving needs of our intermediary partners.”

Slimm added: “The dedication and passion within the Hanley team is clear to see, and it’s an exciting time to be joining the society as we continue to optimise what we already do well, explore new lending propositions, and demonstrate to the market the true depth of our capabilities.

“I look forward to working with colleagues across the business to build on the society’s strong foundations and support its ambitious growth plans.”

The mutual also recently expanded its retirement interest-only range with the addition of new products.