Family BS launches expat BTL limited company rates and cuts rates

Family Building Society has launched a range of two- and five-year fixed rates for buy-to-let (BTL) limited company landlords who have UK companies with expat shareholders or directors in a range of acceptable countries.

The BTL limited company products are available for purchase and remortgage up to 75% loan to value (LTV) and can be used on a repayment or interest-only basis.

The two-year fixed rate is priced at 5.34% and its five-year fixed rate comes to 5.59%.

Family Building Society has also lowered all two-year fixed rates by 0.1% and five-year fixed rates by 0.05%.

The firm is also cutting two- and three-year owner-occupier repayment deals by around 0.1%, along with its two-year fixed rate joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP) deal.

Managed mortgage rates and discounted variable rates will reduce by 0.25% from 1 October.

Darren Deacon, head of intermediary sales at Family Building Society, said: “Our new range of expat limited company BTL products is the natural next step in the continual development of our BTL product range.

“Catering for expat directors and company shareholders working and living abroad provides greater flexibility for company landlords who own property in the UK but may be working or living abroad.

“Alongside a £500 cashback available for five-year remortgage applications and fee-free valuation for properties up to £500k, I’m sure this new range, alongside our reductions in our existing BTL range, will be welcomed by intermediaries in search of more options for their UK and expat clients.”

In the summer, the firm made several affordability and criteria improvements in its BTL and owner-occupied ranges.