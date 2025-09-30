Haysto launches mainstream advisory brand Picnic

Online mortgage brokerage Haysto has launched a new brand, Picnic, for mainstream clients.

Haysto said since launching in 2021 to serve clients with complex credit or self-employed income, it had seen more clients with mainstream needs come to the firm for the same “honest” service, combined with its digital platform.

Haysto said Picnic has been developed for mainstream clients and was powered by the same technology, team and ethos as its original brand.

Both Haysto and Picnic clients will be run on its end-to-end mortgage platform, Haya, to provide a seamless service.

The firm said it was growing quickly and had already begun recruiting.

This includes John Gili-Ross, who was appointed to lead the Picnic adviser team as senior mortgage sales manager. He joins from Just Mortgages, where he was a divisional sales director. Before this, he was a regional director at Connells Group.

Jonny Moulton, CEO of Haysto, said: “We’ve built the technology, infrastructure, systems and teams to deliver outstanding results for the most complex customer needs. Now, more mainstream borrowers are coming to us for the same experience, and Picnic is our answer to that demand.

“Backed by investors who share our vision of transforming the UK mortgage market, the launch of Picnic as a standalone brand is a key step. It sets us up for the 2026 roll-out of our AI-driven Eligibility Engine and consumer-facing Mortgage Co-Pilot, which will reshape how UK consumers start and complete their home buying journey.”

At the start of the year, Haysto obtained a multimillion-pound investment from HLPartnership to drive growth and product innovation.