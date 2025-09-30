Over three-quarters of advisers plan to grow GI volumes in coming year

Around 83% of advisers plan to grow the volume of general insurance (GI) they are doing in the next year, a report has said.

According to Paymentshield’s annual adviser survey, which collated views from 485 advisers, 37% of advisers reported seeing a growth in demand for GI in the last year, and only 12% of advisers disagreed that clients actively want advice on this topic.

The report noted that the top three reasons that clients are looking for advice on GI are that they do not want the hassle of doing or have time to do it themselves, they need help understanding the features and benefits of policies, and they can’t find insurance to fit their budget.

However, despite growing client appetite and adviser recognition of the value of GI, around half of advisers said they miss opportunities to sell GI, especially to existing clients.

Only 45% of advisers said they revisit existing clients’ GI needs annually, and more than a quarter said they only do so if the client asks.

Around half of advisers also said they are worried about the increase of ‘finfluencers’ as a source of advice for their customers.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 1 – Downing Street Roundtable Sponsored by Aldermore

When asked about social media use to communicate with clients, half of advisers reported using Facebook to engage, while 38% use LinkedIn and 26% use Instagram. Only 6% said they use TikTok.

Nearly a third of advisers said the ideal way to sell GI would be to refer, and 40% said they believe referrals would increase the likelihood of a sale.

Paymentshield’s own figures show that its advised telephony referrals convert at 30%, compared to 20% when advisers write GI business themselves through its adviser hub.

Emma Green, director of distribution at Paymentshield, said: “Our 2025 Adviser Survey results send a clear message that consumers see the value in receiving advice on their general insurance needs, and advisers see the value in selling it.

“It’s hugely encouraging that the overwhelming majority of advisers are telling us they plan to prioritise GI growth over the next year. It’s also encouraging to see that they are exploring different routes to achieving that, with this year’s survey revealing that about one-third of advisers prefer to refer their GI business.

“Whatever approach they take, we remain committed to supporting advisers with the tools, training and technology to help them maximise every GI opportunity – ultimately helping to ensure that every home is properly protected.”