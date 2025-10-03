CeMAP qualification is ‘outdated’ – Star Letter 03/10/2025

Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s comment is in response to Paul Flavin’s blog on reasons for the potential fall in adviser numbers, which was exclusively reported by Mortgage Solutions last week.

In it, he said the CeMAP qualification “needs a complete overhaul for the digital age”, calling for modular app-based learning with bite-sized content.

Rachel Flanagan said: “I agree with how the CeMAP qualification is outdated. The real experience is gained with the more that you do. Half of the exam material is never used and then there is the ‘to pass the exam, you need to think like X’, but in reality, you actually advise Y as this is the right thing to do.

“I have to now resit CeMAP 1 and 2, despite taking these 25 years ago, and in the last four years passing CeMap 3 and CeRer. I’m not categorised as qualified, despite the fact [that] for 25 years, I have been delivering the CPD content that has been keeping advisers’ licences. It’s bonkers.”

