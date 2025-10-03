TSB increases selected rates; West Brom BS cuts pricing – round-up

TSB has made small increases across selected mortgage rates, effective from 3 October.

The bank has raised pricing by 0.05% across its residential two-year fixed product transfer up to 60% loan to value (LTV) and the three-year fixed product transfer up to 75% LTV.

Similar increases have been made to the corresponding additional borrowing products.

This comes after recent rate rises from TSB.

West Brom BS cuts purchase and remortgage rates

West Brom Building Society has made rate cuts of up to 0.13% across its purchase and remortgage product ranges.

Across its purchase options, the mutual has reduced the rate of its two-year deal at 95% LTV with a £999 fee to 4.74%, while the equivalent three-year fix is now priced at 4.72%. These both represent cuts of 0.05%.

The West Brom has also launched two products, including a two-year fix at 85% LTV with no fee and a rate of 4.45%, and a two-year option with a £999 fee priced at 4.25%. Both are available for purchase.

Across the mutual’s remortgage products, the two-year deals at 90% LTV have been lowered in rate. The option with a £999 fee has been reduced by 0.11% to 4.45%, and the fee-free option by 0.13% to 4.73%.

John Phillips, product manager at West Brom Building Society, said: “By reducing these rates and launching new products, we’re making sure our mortgage range stays competitive and supports customers at different stages of their journey.

“Whether that’s helping first-time buyers with smaller deposits or those looking to remortgage their property. We listen closely to feedback from our broker partners, which helps us shape products that really work for customers. Staying active in the market and offering good value is a key focus for us, and these changes underline that commitment.”