First-time buyers searching for higher-priced, larger homes – Zoopla

The average price of a typical first-time buyer home has risen 2.4% year-on-year to £229,000, outpacing the wider market increase of 1.3%, data showed.

Analysis from Zoopla showed that all buyers had more buying power due to improvements in mortgage affordability in recent months, which explained the 30% increase in first-time buyer mortgages and why they were able to choose higher-value homes.

Further, its data found that first-time buyers were mostly focused on buying three-bedroom houses, with 45% going for this property type, while fewer were choosing flats, falling to a share of 29%.

Region Average first-time buyer house price growth Average house price growth of all homes Average cost of first-time buyer home Average cost of all homes Price difference (%) North East 10.2% 2.4% £134,800 £146,600 8% Scotland 6.4% 2.1% £146,600 £170,500 13% Yorkshire and the Humber 6% 1.9% £167,700 £192,500 15% Wales 4% 2.1% £172,800 £207,209 17% North West 5.1% 2.7% £179,300 £201,281 11% West Midlands 2.7% 1.6% £208,000 £233,902 11% East Midlands 1.7% 1% £210,000 £231,006 9% South West 1.9% 0.3% £245,000 £312,006 21% Eastern England 0.7% 0.8% £316,900 £337,498 6% South East 2.7% 0.2% £323,300 £385,257 16% London -2.4% 0.2% £420,600 £534,038 21% UK 2.4% 1.3% £229,000 £268,449 15%

First-time buyers putting more down in affordable areas

Zoopla’s data also identified regional differences in the house prices of properties sought by first-time buyers.

It found that first-time buyers in the North East were looking to buy homes that were 10.2% more expensive than a year ago, while squeezed affordability pressures and higher stamp duty costs meant that in London, they were seeking homes that were priced 2.4% lower.

In Scotland, the value of homes in demand by first-time buyers was up 6.4%, compared to 2.1% across the wider market, while in Yorkshire and the Humber, this was up 6% compared to 1.9%. In the North West, it was up 5.1% compared to 2.7% across the whole market.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “First-time buyers have had a 20% boost to affordability over the last six months. This is enabling them to look at buying higher-value homes in the more affordable parts of the country, which is supporting faster house price growth across the board.

“In contrast, first-time buyers in London and Southern England are looking for cheaper homes than a year ago, despite the extra borrowing capacity. The ending of stamp duty reliefs since April has added to the cost of buying a home for first-time buyers. Large deposits and mortgage regulations mean a high household income is needed to buy in Southern England, where affordability remains a challenge, and this is acting as a drag on house price growth across Southern England.”

He added: “The variation in affordability explains why first-time buyers across England are looking to buy three-bed houses, while in London, one- and two-bed flats remain the primary target for those buying their first home.”