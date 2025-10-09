Create Account
First-time buyers searching for higher-priced, larger homes – Zoopla

Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
October 9, 2025
Updated:
October 9, 2025
The average price of a typical first-time buyer home has risen 2.4% year-on-year to £229,000, outpacing the wider market increase of 1.3%, data showed.

Analysis from Zoopla showed that all buyers had more buying power due to improvements in mortgage affordability in recent months, which explained the 30% increase in first-time buyer mortgages and why they were able to choose higher-value homes. 

Further, its data found that first-time buyers were mostly focused on buying three-bedroom houses, with 45% going for this property type, while fewer were choosing flats, falling to a share of 29%.

 

 

 

Region

Average first-time buyer house price growth 

Average house price growth of all homes

Average cost of first-time buyer home

Average cost of all homes

Price difference (%)

North East

10.2%

2.4%

£134,800

£146,600

8%

Scotland

6.4%

2.1%

£146,600

£170,500

13%

Yorkshire and the Humber

6%

1.9%

£167,700

£192,500

15%

Wales

4%

2.1%

£172,800

£207,209

17%

North West

5.1%

2.7%

£179,300

£201,281

11%

West Midlands

2.7%

1.6%

£208,000

£233,902

11%

East Midlands

1.7%

1%

£210,000

£231,006

9%

South West

1.9%

0.3%

£245,000

£312,006

21%

Eastern England

0.7%

0.8%

£316,900

£337,498

6%

South East

2.7%

0.2%

£323,300

£385,257

16%

London

-2.4%

0.2%

£420,600

£534,038

21%

UK

2.4%

1.3%

£229,000

£268,449

15%

 

First-time buyers putting more down in affordable areas 

Zoopla’s data also identified regional differences in the house prices of properties sought by first-time buyers. 

It found that first-time buyers in the North East were looking to buy homes that were 10.2% more expensive than a year ago, while squeezed affordability pressures and higher stamp duty costs meant that in London, they were seeking homes that were priced 2.4% lower. 

In Scotland, the value of homes in demand by first-time buyers was up 6.4%, compared to 2.1% across the wider market, while in Yorkshire and the Humber, this was up 6% compared to 1.9%. In the North West, it was up 5.1% compared to 2.7% across the whole market. 

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “First-time buyers have had a 20% boost to affordability over the last six months. This is enabling them to look at buying higher-value homes in the more affordable parts of the country, which is supporting faster house price growth across the board.

“In contrast, first-time buyers in London and Southern England are looking for cheaper homes than a year ago, despite the extra borrowing capacity. The ending of stamp duty reliefs since April has added to the cost of buying a home for first-time buyers. Large deposits and mortgage regulations mean a high household income is needed to buy in Southern England, where affordability remains a challenge, and this is acting as a drag on house price growth across Southern England.” 

He added: “The variation in affordability explains why first-time buyers across England are looking to buy three-bed houses, while in London, one- and two-bed flats remain the primary target for those buying their first home.” 

