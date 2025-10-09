First-time buyers searching for higher-priced, larger homes – Zoopla

Analysis from Zoopla showed that all buyers had more buying power due to improvements in mortgage affordability in recent months, which explained the 30% increase in first-time buyer mortgages and why they were able to choose higher-value homes.
Further, its data found that first-time buyers were mostly focused on buying three-bedroom houses, with 45% going for this property type, while fewer were choosing flats, falling to a share of 29%.
Region
|
Average first-time buyer house price growth
|
Average house price growth of all homes
|
Average cost of first-time buyer home
|
Average cost of all homes
|
Price difference (%)
|
North East
|
10.2%
|
2.4%
|
£134,800
|
£146,600
|
8%
|
Scotland
|
6.4%
|
2.1%
|
£146,600
|
£170,500
|
13%
|
Yorkshire and the Humber
|
6%
|
1.9%
|
£167,700
|
£192,500
|
15%
|
Wales
|
4%
|
2.1%
|
£172,800
|
£207,209
|
17%
|
North West
|
5.1%
|
2.7%
|
£179,300
|
£201,281
|
11%
|
West Midlands
|
2.7%
|
1.6%
|
£208,000
|
£233,902
|
11%
|
East Midlands
|
1.7%
|
1%
|
£210,000
|
£231,006
|
9%
|
South West
|
1.9%
|
0.3%
|
£245,000
|
£312,006
|
21%
|
Eastern England
|
0.7%
|
0.8%
|
£316,900
|
£337,498
|
6%
|
South East
|
2.7%
|
0.2%
|
£323,300
|
£385,257
|
16%
|
London
|
-2.4%
|
0.2%
|
£420,600
|
£534,038
|
21%
|
UK
|
2.4%
|
1.3%
|
£229,000
|
£268,449
|
15%
First-time buyers putting more down in affordable areas
Zoopla’s data also identified regional differences in the house prices of properties sought by first-time buyers.
It found that first-time buyers in the North East were looking to buy homes that were 10.2% more expensive than a year ago, while squeezed affordability pressures and higher stamp duty costs meant that in London, they were seeking homes that were priced 2.4% lower.
In Scotland, the value of homes in demand by first-time buyers was up 6.4%, compared to 2.1% across the wider market, while in Yorkshire and the Humber, this was up 6% compared to 1.9%. In the North West, it was up 5.1% compared to 2.7% across the whole market.
Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, said: “First-time buyers have had a 20% boost to affordability over the last six months. This is enabling them to look at buying higher-value homes in the more affordable parts of the country, which is supporting faster house price growth across the board.
“In contrast, first-time buyers in London and Southern England are looking for cheaper homes than a year ago, despite the extra borrowing capacity. The ending of stamp duty reliefs since April has added to the cost of buying a home for first-time buyers. Large deposits and mortgage regulations mean a high household income is needed to buy in Southern England, where affordability remains a challenge, and this is acting as a drag on house price growth across Southern England.”
He added: “The variation in affordability explains why first-time buyers across England are looking to buy three-bed houses, while in London, one- and two-bed flats remain the primary target for those buying their first home.”