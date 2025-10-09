Two-year fixed rates decline at faster rate than five-year deals, Rightmove says

Two-year fixed rates have experienced the largest decreases annually compared to five-year fixed rates, a report says.

According to Rightmove’s weekly mortgage tracker, the average two-year fixed rate is priced at 4.51%, while the average five-year fixed rate comes to 4.55%. This is in line with last week, but two-year fixed rates have fallen 0.37% year-on-year.

The lowest two-year fixed rate comes to 3.77% and the cheapest five-year fixed rate is 3.97%. These are up 0.05% and 0.1% week-on-week, while the two-year fixed rate is down 0.07% and the cheapest five-year fixed rate is down 0.29% compared to the same period last year.

At 60% loan to value (LTV), the average two-year fixed rate is 3.98% and the average five-year fixed rate is 4.12%. The former is down 0.12% and the latter is up 0.24% year-on-year.

Going up to 75% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate is set at 4.32% and the average five-year fixed rate is 4.4%. This average two-year fixed rate is down 0.33% versus last year, while the average five-year fixed rate is up 0.05% year-on-year.

Within the 85% LTV tier, the average two-year fixed rate is priced at 4.39%, while the average five-year fixed rate is 4.43%. These are down 0.51% and 0.14% respectively compared to the same period last year.

At 90% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate is 4.68%, a decrease of 0.62% year-on-year. The average five-year fixed rate is 4.66%, an improvement of 0.17% compared to the same period last year.

Going up to 95% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate comes to 5.17% and the average two-year fixed rate is 5.14%. These are cuts of 0.38% and 0.05% respectively year-on-year.