Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Two-year fixed rates decline at faster rate than five-year deals, Rightmove says

Two-year fixed rates decline at faster rate than five-year deals, Rightmove says
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
October 9, 2025
Updated:
October 9, 2025
Two-year fixed rates have experienced the largest decreases annually compared to five-year fixed rates, a report says.

According to Rightmove’s weekly mortgage tracker, the average two-year fixed rate is priced at 4.51%, while the average five-year fixed rate comes to 4.55%. This is in line with last week, but two-year fixed rates have fallen 0.37% year-on-year.

The lowest two-year fixed rate comes to 3.77% and the cheapest five-year fixed rate is 3.97%. These are up 0.05% and 0.1% week-on-week, while the two-year fixed rate is down 0.07% and the cheapest five-year fixed rate is down 0.29% compared to the same period last year.

At 60% loan to value (LTV), the average two-year fixed rate is 3.98% and the average five-year fixed rate is 4.12%. The former is down 0.12% and the latter is up 0.24% year-on-year.

Going up to 75% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate is set at 4.32% and the average five-year fixed rate is 4.4%. This average two-year fixed rate is down 0.33% versus last year, while the average five-year fixed rate is up 0.05% year-on-year.

Within the 85% LTV tier, the average two-year fixed rate is priced at 4.39%, while the average five-year fixed rate is 4.43%. These are down 0.51% and 0.14% respectively compared to the same period last year.

Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 1 – Downing Street Roundtable

Sponsored by Aldermore

At 90% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate is 4.68%, a decrease of 0.62% year-on-year. The average five-year fixed rate is 4.66%, an improvement of 0.17% compared to the same period last year.

Going up to 95% LTV, the average two-year fixed rate comes to 5.17% and the average two-year fixed rate is 5.14%. These are cuts of 0.38% and 0.05% respectively year-on-year.

Related
View All

News

First-time buyers searching for higher priced, larger homes – Zoopla

First-time buyers searching for higher-priced, larger homes – Zoopla

News

Scrapping stamp duty could unlock housing market but may drive up prices, experts warn

Scrapping stamp duty could unlock housing market but may drive up prices, experts warn

News

The Mortgage and Protection Event to return in November

The Mortgage and Protection Event to return in November

News

A quarter of homeowners have missed a credit card payment, Pepper finds

A quarter of homeowners have missed a credit card payment, Pepper finds

View All
Tags:
average mortgage pricing
average mortgage rate
five-year fixed rate
mortgage pricing
Rightmove
two-year fixed rate

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/