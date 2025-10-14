Access FS sets up Equality Council to drive D&I culture

Access FS has launched a body to champion fair representation for marginalised groups and equal opportunities for its staff and advisers.

The Equality Council will be responsible for reviewing company policies, advocating for inclusive practices and holding the brokerage accountable for its diversity and inclusion (D&I) commitments.

Through a programme of staff engagement, the council aims to drive cultural change, ensuring the brokerage reflects the communities it serves.

Nine in every 10 of Access FS’ advisers are from minority backgrounds and are drawn from 23 different national communities, while almost a third (32%) of the adviser team are female.

As part of its D&I commitment, Access FS has said it will start tracking the ethnicity of new joiners and existing team members through an updated HR process, enhancing transparency and accountability.

Nick Jones (pictured), mortgage sales and marketing director at Access FS, said: “The Equality Council is a pivotal step in our commitment to diversity and inclusion. Its role is to scrutinise what we do, how we do it, and how we can improve to better embrace difference. By fostering open dialogue and actionable change, the Equality Council will ensure we not only represent marginalised groups, but actively champion their voices.”