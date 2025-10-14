Create Account
Ecology BS offers free retrofit advice to borrowers

Samantha Partington
October 14, 2025
October 14, 2025
Ecology Building Society has partnered with Retrogreen to offer retrofitting advice to its renovation mortgage borrowers.

Retrogreen’s online tool helps homeowners to understand their property, review the benefits of retrofitting in their property and find out how much the work would cost.

Homeowners can filter their choices of potential work depending on their individual priorities and what’s affordable for them.

They also receive an illustration of how making changes can improve their property’s Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating and affect the value of their home.

The company finds accredited tradespeople and helps borrowers to see the work through to completion.

Daniel Capstick, Ecology Building Society’s senior mortgages product and proposition manager, said: “Time and again, we hear that consumers are interested in making green home improvements, but often, they don’t know where to start. That’s why we’ve partnered with Retrogreen, to bridge that confidence gap.”

Colin Calder, chief executive at Retrogreen, said: “Our goal is to give homeowners the confidence to act – showing them which upgrades make sense, what they’ll cost, how they’ll improve comfort, savings, and energy performance. We connect homeowners with trusted professionals to deliver the work properly.”

Over the summer, the society launched a discounted rate mortgage for borrowers completing green renovations.

Tags:
Ecology Building Society
green mortgage
retrofit
retrofitting