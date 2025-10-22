Equity Release Council appoints Barr as independent NED

Caroline Barr has been appointed as an independent non-executive director at the Equity Release Council to support the next stage of its growth strategy.

Barr has worked across financial services and government for around 30 years, including roles at Lloyds Bank, as deputy director at HM Treasury and as a member of the Financial Services Consumer Panel.

She also currently holds non-executive positions as chair of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association and chairs industry committees with BlackRock Life.

She will bring insight into consumer protection, regulatory police and financial governance to the role at the council and provide independent oversight and strategic guidance.

Barr’s appointment supports the Equity Release Council’s aim to build a sustainable and trusted market that delivers value for consumers and members. This will include supporting the council’s four strategic themes of championing consumer interests, answering society’s challenges, speaking with one voice, and fostering trust to enable growth.

David Burrowes, council chair, said: “I am delighted to welcome Caroline to the council’s board. Her appointment adds additional breadth and independent perspective to our governance at a time when the later life lending market continues to evolve.

“Caroline’s expertise in consumer protection and regulatory policy will help ensure we maintain our focus on responsible growth, strong standards, and positive outcomes for customers across the sector.”

Barr (pictured) added: “I am honoured to join the Equity Release Council at such an important time for the later life lending market. The council’s commitment to consumer confidence and high professional standards aligns closely with my own values.

“I look forward to working with the board and members to build on this strong foundation and help ensure equity release continues to be recognised as a safe, flexible, and trusted option for older homeowners.”