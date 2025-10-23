Smartr365 launches AI admin ‘co-pilot’ for advisers

Smartr365 has released its Agentic Customer Success AI, a large language model (LLM) tool to support brokers and free up time.

The artificial intelligence (AI) tool has been trained and targeted on the mortgage and protection sectors to manage administrative tasks for advisers. Smartr365 said the Agentic Customer Success AI would improve adviser productivity, profitability and the overall customer experience by giving brokers time to focus on advice and growing their business.

The tool will monitor cases in real time and alert advisers when a case reaches the decision in principle (DIP) stage and prompt them to introduce the topic of protection.

It will also highlight any missing client details or documents and show advisers where they can add value to the advice process, such as conveyancing or insurance opportunities.

Agentic Customer Success AI is integrated into the Smartr365 platform rather than an add-on, providing one unified data model and a single audit trail one platform, the firm said.

Smartr365 added that it would act like a “silent co-pilot” to nudge advisers at the right time, which would reduce rework and save hours spent on each case.

Sponsored Five ways multi-property mortgages can help your buy-to-let clients Sponsored by Aldermore

The firm said this would make advice central to the process by embedding compliance and making admin “invisible”, in turn making advisers more efficient, faster to act and able to handle more cases with less effort.

Conor Murphy (pictured), CEO of Smartr365, said: “At Smartr365, we’ve always believed that advice is irreplaceable – it’s what drives the mortgage and protection industry forward. Agentic Customer Success AI doesn’t replace the adviser – it empowers them.

“By embedding intelligence into every part of the workflow, we’re creating better, faster advisers who can focus on what truly matters: delivering exceptional advice and growing their business.”

Smartr365 has announced a number of AI-led technology updates in recent weeks, including its AI Case Import function, AI Compliance case checking tool, and an AI-powered document import tool.

Mortgage Solutions also caught up with the firm’s chief product officer, Damon Macklin, to discuss its future strategy and his vision six months into the role in a two-part interview: Part one: Putting the homebuyer first – a conversation with Smartr365’s Macklin and Part two: We’re reimagining the mortgage experience and it’s landing now – a conversation with Smartr365’s Macklin.