The Mortgage Works drops rates to 2.64%; Virgin Money cuts rates – round-up

November 5, 2025
November 5, 2025
The Mortgage Works (TMW) has announced reductions across selected buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage rates for new and existing borrowers, up to 0.3%.

The lender’s pricing now starts from 2.64%, applying to a two-year fix for purchase and remortgage up to 65% loan to value (LTV) with a 3% fee. This has been reduced by 0.1%. 

A remortgage-only five-year fix at 75% LTV with a £1,495 fee has been cut by 0.15% to 4.27%, with a free valuation and free legals. 

The house in multiple occupation (HMO) product, which is fixed for two years, is now priced at 4.09%. This has a 3% fee, up to 75% LTV and is available for purchase, remortgage and further advance. 

Across its switcher rates, a two-year fix up to 65% LTV with a £1,495 fee has been cut by 0.1% to 3.89%, as has the equivalent product up to 75% LTV, now priced at 4.09%. 

The two-year fixed HMO product up to 75% LTV with a £1,495 fee has gone down by 0.25% to 5.09%. 

Joe Avarne, senior manager at TMW said: “We are pleased to announce further rate cuts to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to brokers and landlords. These latest reductions make us one of the most competitive providers of buy-to-let mortgages in the sector.” 

 

Virgin Money slashes rates 

Virgin Money has made a series of rate cuts, with reductions of up to 0.33%. 

The largest reductions have been made to selected Own New fixed rates, while its five-year fixed Retrofit Boost rates with a £995 fee have been lowered by up to 0.26%. 

Also across its exclusive purchase rates, two-year fixes at 75% LTV start from 3.83% following a reduction of up to 0.21%, while five-year fixes at the same tier have been reduced by 0.07% and start at 3.99%. 

Virgin Money has also lowered purchase, remortgage, BTL and product transfer rates. 

This includes reductions of up to 0.15% to its two- and five-year fixed BTL deals. 

Last month, the firm updated its mortgage range with product additions and removals.

