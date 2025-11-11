Create Account
LSL appoints Tilak as CFO

Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
November 11, 2025
Updated:
November 11, 2025
LSL Property Services has appointed David Tilak as CFO and executive board director, with effect from 12 January 2026.

Tilak (pictured) has 25 years’ experience of strategic, financial and operational roles across complex businesses in a range of industries.

He will join LSL Property Services from Serco Group on 12 January. At Serco Group, he is currently the group finance director, responsible for driving operational performance, reporting and fiscal controls.

Previously, he held leadership roles at General Electric, where he spent six years, and Imperial Brands, where he progressed to become group finance director.

Adrian Collins, chair of LSL Property Services, said: “LSL’s potential as a leading property services group is clear and the board and senior management are charged with delivering on that potential. David’s appointment comes after a rigorous and extensive search process, and will help bring a sharp focus to the financial aspects of the group reinvigoration [that] we have underway.”

Adam Castleton, CEO of the firm, said: “David’s extensive experience and proven capabilities make him a strong fit for LSL. I would like to thank David Wolffe, who has been fulfilling the role of interim CFO, for his contribution to LSL. He will continue in the business for a handover period.”

Tags:
LSL Property Services

