TMW and Halifax lower fixed rates – round-up

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
November 17, 2025
Updated:
November 17, 2025
The Mortgage Works (TMW) is reducing selected buy-to-let (BTL) products by up to 0.2%, with new rates coming in from 18 November.

On the new business side, TMW’s one-year purchase and remortgage fixed rate available up to 75% loan to value (LTV) with a 2% fee will be reduced by up to 0.2%.

The firm’s two-year purchase and remortgage fixed rate up to 75% LTV with a 3% fee will decrease by up to 0.18% to 2.71%.

TMW’s five-year remortgage-only fixed rate up to 75% LTV with a 3% fee will go down by up to 0.12% to 3.67%.

For new business limited company deals, its two-year fixed rate for purchase, remortgage and further advance with a £1,495 fee available up to 75% LTV will decrease by up to 0.2% to 4.89%. It comes with a free valuation.

Its equivalent five-year fixed rate will decline by up to 0.18% to 4.94%.

The firm’s five-year remortgage-only fixed rate with a £1,295 fee up to 75% LTV will decrease by 0.18% to 4.99%. It comes with a free valuation and free legals.

Joe Avarne, senior manager at TMW, said: “We’re pleased to support landlords with some further rate reductions on selected mortgages from tomorrow.”

Last month, the firm updated its lending policy to support landlords who want to expand their portfolios.

 

Halifax cuts homemover, FTB, remo, PT and further advance rates

Halifax will lower selected homemover, first-time buyer, remortgage, product transfer and further advance rates by up to 0.14% from 18 November.

On the homemover and first-time buyer side, selected fixed rates will fall by up to 0.09%.

Within its remortgage range, selected fixed rates will decrease by up to 0.14%, along with selected product transfer and further advance rates.

