Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

‘Encouraging’ to see broker confidence in technology rising – Star Letter 21/11/2025

‘Encouraging’ to see broker confidence in technology rising – Star Letter 21/11/2025
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
November 21, 2025
Updated:
November 21, 2025
Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s first comment is in response to: Exclusive: Nearly half of brokers are optimistic about technology’s role in mortgage industry’s future.

Mortgage Magic said: “Encouraging to see broker confidence in technology rising; the next leap is smarter, integrated tools that remove admin and enhance advice delivery. That’s where innovation must focus.”

This week’s second comment is in response to DIFF podcast: Gaining confidence, building connections and promoting fairness – the rewards of the DIFF bursary scheme.

Mortgage Magic said: “Market stability directly affects adviser confidence and client decision-making. Tools that reduce admin pressure and keep brokers focused on advice, not paperwork, are more important than ever right now.”

These comments are from our readers and do not necessarily reflect the views of Mortgage Solutions or Specialist Lending Solutions.

Sponsored

Mind the affordability gap

Sponsored by Newcastle for Intermediaries

Related
View All

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/11/2025

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/11/2025

News

Principality BS teams up with Wales & West Housing on affordable homeownership scheme

Principality BS teams up with Wales & West Housing on affordable homeownership scheme

News

Conveyancing Association adds Legl as affiliate member

Conveyancing Association adds Legl as affiliate member

News

The Right Mortgage launches shortfall needs analysis calculator to support protection conversations

The Right Mortgage launches shortfall needs analysis calculator to support protection conversations

View All
Tags:
Broker
innovation
mortgage market
Star Letter
Technology

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/