‘Encouraging’ to see broker confidence in technology rising – Star Letter 21/11/2025

This week’s first comment is in response to: Exclusive: Nearly half of brokers are optimistic about technology’s role in mortgage industry’s future.

Mortgage Magic said: “Encouraging to see broker confidence in technology rising; the next leap is smarter, integrated tools that remove admin and enhance advice delivery. That’s where innovation must focus.”

This week’s second comment is in response to DIFF podcast: Gaining confidence, building connections and promoting fairness – the rewards of the DIFF bursary scheme.

Mortgage Magic said: “Market stability directly affects adviser confidence and client decision-making. Tools that reduce admin pressure and keep brokers focused on advice, not paperwork, are more important than ever right now.”

