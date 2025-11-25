Create Account
Ecology BS adds two telephone BDMs

Anna Sagar
November 25, 2025
November 25, 2025
Ecology Building Society has appointed two business development managers (BDMs) as it “continues to improve the service it offers to brokers”.

Andy Pearson and Georgia Midgley will take on the role of telephone BDM at the mutual.

Pearson joined Ecology BS two years ago as a mortgage adviser. He has worked in the sector for more than 15 years.

Midgley previously worked at Skipton Building Society for around nine years, starting as a customer adviser, then becoming a telephone relationship manager and then a social media specialist.

Daniel Capstick, Ecology Building Society’s senior mortgages product and proposition manager, said: “Intermediaries play a key role in supporting our lending ambitions so we can reach more customers and increase our impact.

“Our two new telephone BDMs are the latest investment in what Ecology offers to brokers, who are already seeing the benefits of improvements we’ve made to our product range and systems.”

He added: “Further enhancements to our online service will be visible in the coming weeks, making us quicker and easier to deal with. We continue to work closely with brokers to better understand their needs and tailor our service so it’s the best it can be.

“Ecology is known for our bespoke, case-by-case underwriting and our expertise on complex cases, as well as the fact we welcome non-standard construction projects other lenders may not consider.

“After more than four decades as an ethical lender, we’re seeing growing demand from homeowners and purchasers wanting to live more sustainably. Our members regularly tell us that they’re attracted to Ecology because of the positive environmental and social benefits our lending delivers.”

Last month, the firm partnered with Retrogreen to offer retrofitting advice to its renovation mortgage borrowers.

