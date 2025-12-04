Solo FTBs are on the rise post-affordability changes, Santander says

First-time buyers buying solo are on the rise, driven by stress test and loan-to-income (LTI) changes, a major bank has said.

According to Santander UK figures, there was a 13.4% increase in sole borrower first-time buyer mortgage applications received between June and October compared to the prior period.

The growth for joint first-time buyers was around 13.1%, the first time that solo buyers have outstripped joint buyers in five years.

This suggests, the bank said, that changes to stress tests and LTI criteria were helping more individuals secure a mortgage.

Santander upped its LTI multiples and reduced mortgage affordability rates earlier this year. At the time, the lender said the latter change could mean borrowers could access up to £35,000 more in borrowing.

The bank added that August saw the second-highest volume of individual applicants for the year, at 53%, which came after its LTI changes.

Looking at customer profiles, women make up around 48% of individuals first-time buyers in 2025. This has been steadily growing since 2015, when the proportion of female first-time buyers came to 42%.

David Morris, head of homes at Santander UK, said: “We’ve seen a real shift in who’s driving the first-time buyer market. Where once joint applications dominated, more people are now stepping onto the ladder on their own.

“This year’s mortgage changes have helped to level the playing field for solo buyers, and the data shows that momentum has held firm. It’s clear that confidence among single buyers is growing as lending policy changes bring more of them closer to the homeownership dream.”