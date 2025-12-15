Barclays and Suffolk BS cut resi rates – round-up

Barclays will lower selected new and existing customer residential rates by up to 0.29%, with the changes coming into effect on 16 December.

Within its residential range, a range of purchase-only products will decrease by up to 0.29%, with some rates falling under 4%.

This includes its premier three-year fixed rate with an £899 product fee at 60% loan to value (LTV), which will go from 3.97% to 3.7%, and its three-year fixed rate with an £899 fee at 75% LTV, which will decrease from 4.14% to 3.85%.

Looking at five-year fixed rates, as an example, its premier five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with an £899 fee will fall from 3.81% to 3.78%.

The lender’s five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with an £899 fee will decrease to 3.79%.

For Green Home products, its five-year fixed rate at 60% LTV with an £899 fee will decrease from 3.72% to 3.69%. At 75% LTV, its deal will decrease from 3.8% to 3.76%.

On the remortgage side, Barclays’ three-year fixed rate with a £999 fee at 60% LTV will reduce from 3.9% to 3.75%, and its equivalent at 75% LTV will go down from 4.03% to 3.86%.

In its existing customer reward range, the lender’s three-year fixed EMC Reward rate at 60% LTV with a £999 fee will decrease from 3.9% to 3.74%, and at 75% LTV, the rate will decline from 4.03% to 3.85%.

Suffolk BS lowers resi rates

Suffolk Building Society will cut rates by up to 0.2% across seven fixed rate capital and interest and interest-only residential mortgages from 15 December.

At the 80% LTV residential tier, its two-year fixed rate capital and interest has fallen from 4.95% to 4.79%, while its five-year fixed rate will decrease from 5.09% to 4.95%.

The firm’s two-year fixed interest-only deal at 80% LTV will go from 5.15% to 4.99%, and its five-year equivalent will go from 5.29% to 5.09%.

Going up to 90% LTV in its residential tier, its two-year fixed rate capital and interest will fall by 0.1% to 5.09%, along with its five-year fixed rate, which will come to 5.05%.

At 95% LTV, the lender’s two-year fixed capital and interest rate will decrease by 0.1% to 5.25%.

Charlotte Grimshaw, head of intermediaries at Suffolk Building Society, said: “As we approach the last couple of weeks of 2025, we’re excited to offer further rate reductions, this time across our residential range (including 95% LTV products). They follow last week’s reductions in two of our niches – self-build and expat BTL. Today’s cuts will be welcomed by FTBs, those looking at intergenerational lending, older borrowers and more.

“After all the recent uncertainty, any downward movement in rates is welcome. Our latest reductions will, we hope, provide some added confidence as we move towards the new year – particularly with the possibility of a base rate cut on Thursday.

“As always, we aim to help brokers navigate complex cases that benefit from manual underwriting, paired with lower rates. Hopefully, it’s a good news story for everyone this side of Christmas.”