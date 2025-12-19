Create Account
Borrowers are ‘getting a lot more selective about terms and conditions’ – Star Letter 19/12/2025
Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s comments come in response to: Gross mortgage lending set to rise to £300bn in 2026, UK Finance says

Within that figure, remortgage lending is set to rise by around 10% annually to £77bn, the largest of any segment.

Lending for house purchase is expected to rise 2% year-on-year to £180bn, while product transfer lending is forecast to increase by the same amount to £261bn. Buy-to-let (BTL) purchase lending is forecast to stay flat at around £11bn.

Rishi Baugally said: “It definitely feels like lending is picking up, but the story behind the numbers is even more telling. From what I’m seeing with clients, it’s not just volume that’s increasing; borrowers and investors are getting a lot more selective about terms and structure. I hope the momentum keeps going into 2026.”

These comments are from our readers and do not necessarily reflect the views of Mortgage Solutions or Specialist Lending Solutions.

