Borrowers are ‘getting a lot more selective about terms and conditions’ – Star Letter 19/12/2025

Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s comments come in response to: Gross mortgage lending set to rise to £300bn in 2026, UK Finance says

Within that figure, remortgage lending is set to rise by around 10% annually to £77bn, the largest of any segment.

Lending for house purchase is expected to rise 2% year-on-year to £180bn, while product transfer lending is forecast to increase by the same amount to £261bn. Buy-to-let (BTL) purchase lending is forecast to stay flat at around £11bn.

Rishi Baugally said: “It definitely feels like lending is picking up, but the story behind the numbers is even more telling. From what I’m seeing with clients, it’s not just volume that’s increasing; borrowers and investors are getting a lot more selective about terms and structure. I hope the momentum keeps going into 2026.”

These comments are from our readers and do not necessarily reflect the views of Mortgage Solutions or Specialist Lending Solutions.

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 5 – Feeling enthusiastic about next year’s run-of-the-mill market Sponsored by Aldermore

Do you agree? Have a point of view you want to share? Get in touch at editorial@ae3media.co.uk