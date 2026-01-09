Residential transactions reach eight-month high in November – HMRC

There were 100,350 residential property transactions in November on a seasonally adjusted basis, an 8% lift on last year and 1% higher than the preceding month.

Figures from HMRC showed that the level of residential transactions completed during the month was at its highest since March last year.

On a non-seasonally adjusted basis, there were 103,330 transactions in November, a 3% fall on last year and a 12% decline compared to October.

Tony Hall, head of business development at Saffron for Intermediaries, said although changes were announced in the Autumn Budget in November, there was “little immediate disruption to the housing market”.

Hall added: “It is therefore no surprise that transactions increased as buyers and investors moved to complete purchases ahead of these changes. High street, specialist and complex lenders continue to develop innovative products to meet borrowers’ needs, while competition across the market is keeping mortgage rates attractive.

“With transactions on the rise, confidence has also been supported by the Bank of England’s decision to cut interest rates to 3.75%, helping to fuel continued optimism across the market. 2026 will be another pivotal year for housing supply and the wider market.”

Sponsored Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 5 – Feeling enthusiastic about next year’s run-of-the-mill market Sponsored by Aldermore

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships at Coventry Building Society, said: “Despite everything thrown at it last year, the housing market kept on moving. Buyers adjusted to stamp duty changes and Budget uncertainty without stepping away altogether, which is exactly what resilience looks like.

“We don’t know what the year ahead will bring, and there will always be curveballs, but last year showed that the market can absorb change and keep functioning. That adaptability gives buyers and sellers something to feel confident about – they can see the market might not always be perfect, but it is resilient.”