TMG Mortgage Network makes Smith head of sales and recruitment

TMG Mortgage Network has appointed Jasmine Smith as head of sales and recruitment, supporting its “ambitious growth strategy and continued focus on adviser development”.

In her role, Smith will lead TMG Mortgage Network’s sales and recruitment strategy, with a focus on developing existing members and attracting high-quality advisory firms.

Smith joins from Melton Building Society, where she has worked for around nine years, initially as a mortgage assessor, then as a business development manager (BDM) and finally as a key account manager.

Prior to that, she was a mortgage administrator at Oaktree Mortgages for around four years.

TM Mortgage Network said the appointment is part of its “wider strategy to challenge traditional network models and offer a more progressive, supportive environment for advisers seeking long-term growth”.

It added that it was continuing to invest in people, technology and marketing-led support.

Scott Thorpe, CEO of TMG Mortgage Network, said: “Jasmine is a significant hire for us. She understands the realities brokers face, she understands growth, and she understands that this industry needs to evolve.

“As TMG continues to scale, our priority remains helping our members achieve their aspirations – whether that’s building stronger businesses, increasing their profile, or creating long-term value. Jasmine strengthens our leadership team and reinforces the direction we are heading.”

Smith added: “TMG is building something genuinely different in the mortgage market. I’ve worked with brokers across the UK for many years, and the common frustration is a lack of meaningful development, visibility, and forward thinking.

“What sets TMG apart is its ambition to change that – to back advisers properly, help them build strong personal brands, and support real business growth, not just compliance box-ticking. This is a network with momentum, clarity, and a clear belief in its people, and I’m excited to be part of that journey.”