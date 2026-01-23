Aviva DigiCare+ to offer unlimited GP access to individual protection customers and families

Aviva is making changes to its DigiCare+ app services for individual protection policies to include unlimited GP appointments for the whole family.

The change applies to individual protection policies sold directly and through advisers.

Digital GP appointments will be available 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and replaces the current limit of three appointments per year between 8am and 8pm.

Mental health, bereavement and nutrition support has also been expanded, going from six sessions per year to eight.

There will also be a personal training service to support physical wellbeing, with customers able to access up to eight online consultations per year.

A personal trainer will assess their fitness, discuss goals and barriers and then develop a bespoke fitness training programme that can be accessed online.

A finger-prick annual health check and digital follow-up appointment with a clinician will be available for £39.95 through the app. This was previously offered at no extra cost.

The change “maintains access to an affordable and comprehensive health check for the policyholder” but provides unlimited 24/7 digital GP access for the whole family, which is a benefit valued by customers and advisers.

The changes to the services will be effective from 29 January.

Fran Bruce, managing director of protection at Aviva, said: “Aviva’s latest enhancements to DigiCare+ on our individual protection policies reflect our commitment to supporting our customers and their families with accessible, round-the-clock healthcare and wellbeing services. Unlimited digital GP appointments, now available 24/7, means customers and family members can get medical advice whenever they need it.

“We are also delighted to expand our mental health, bereavement and nutrition support, along with adding a new personal trainer offering, to further support our customers with wellbeing and prevention.

“While the annual health check will now carry a small cost, this change helps ensure we are providing a really high-quality added-value benefit, with extended value to all customers and family members through unlimited access to a digital GP service.”