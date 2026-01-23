Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Aviva DigiCare+ to offer unlimited GP access to individual protection customers and families

Aviva DigiCare+ to offer unlimited GP access to individual protection customers and families
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
January 23, 2026
Updated:
January 23, 2026
Aviva is making changes to its DigiCare+ app services for individual protection policies to include unlimited GP appointments for the whole family.

The change applies to individual protection policies sold directly and through advisers.

Digital GP appointments will be available 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and replaces the current limit of three appointments per year between 8am and 8pm.

Mental health, bereavement and nutrition support has also been expanded, going from six sessions per year to eight.

There will also be a personal training service to support physical wellbeing, with customers able to access up to eight online consultations per year.

A personal trainer will assess their fitness, discuss goals and barriers and then develop a bespoke fitness training programme that can be accessed online.

Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 5 – Feeling enthusiastic about next year’s run-of-the-mill market

Sponsored by Aldermore

A finger-prick annual health check and digital follow-up appointment with a clinician will be available for £39.95 through the app. This was previously offered at no extra cost.

The change “maintains access to an affordable and comprehensive health check for the policyholder” but provides unlimited 24/7 digital GP access for the whole family, which is a benefit valued by customers and advisers.

The changes to the services will be effective from 29 January.

Fran Bruce, managing director of protection at Aviva, said: “Aviva’s latest enhancements to DigiCare+ on our individual protection policies reflect our commitment to supporting our customers and their families with accessible, round-the-clock healthcare and wellbeing services. Unlimited digital GP appointments, now available 24/7, means customers and family members can get medical advice whenever they need it.

“We are also delighted to expand our mental health, bereavement and nutrition support, along with adding a new personal trainer offering, to further support our customers with wellbeing and prevention.

“While the annual health check will now carry a small cost, this change helps ensure we are providing a really high-quality added-value benefit, with extended value to all customers and family members through unlimited access to a digital GP service.”

Related
View All

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 23/01/2026

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 23/01/2026

News

Call for AI-specific stress tests is ‘clear and warranted’ – Star Letter 23/01/2026

Call for AI-specific stress tests is ‘clear and warranted’ – Star Letter 23/01/2026

News

Gatehouse Bank partners with Algbra to open up opportunities for overseas buyers

Gatehouse Bank partners with Algbra to open up opportunities for overseas buyers

News

Accessing pension savings could speed up homeownership but caution is needed, Nest finds

Accessing pension savings could speed up homeownership but caution is needed, Nest finds

View All
Tags:
Aviva
bereavement
DigiCare+
GP appointment
health
mental health
nutrition
personal trainer
protection

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/