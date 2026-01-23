Create Account
Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 23/01/2026

Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
January 23, 2026
Updated:
January 23, 2026
The unveiling of the £15bn Warm Homes Plan, and its target for getting rental properties to an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C by 2030, were among the most read stories this week.

Our analysis of brokers increasingly eyeing the later life lending space, an interview with Barclays’ head of intermediaries Roland McCormack and Mortgage Advice Bureau’s (MAB’s) latest financial results also piqued reader interest.

 

Borrowers coax brokers to later life ahead of mortgage advice changes – analysis

Brokers will drive almost all Barclays’ mortgage growth, McCormack says

Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 5 – Feeling enthusiastic about next year’s run-of-the-mill market

Sponsored by Aldermore

Warm Homes Plan confirms 2030 deadline for landlords to reach EPC C

MAB’s revenue rises 19% YOY to £318m

DIFF podcast: We must understand the generational traumas that shape mental health conversations

TMG Mortgage Network makes Smith head of sales and recruitment

What mortgage advisers learned in 2025 and what will matter most in 2026 – Ward

The regulator’s AI endorsement confirms its value in the mortgage sector – Cheetham

Regulators and govt are ‘not doing enough’ to manage AI risks in financial services, Treasury Select Committee warns

Exclusive: Skipton BS’ Delayed Start mortgage sees over £200m in application volumes since launch

Tags:
AI
Barclays
EPC rating
landlord
later-life lending
Top 10 most read
top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week
warm homes plan

