Fleet adds 65% LTVs and cuts rates; Coventry BS cuts BTL rates – round-up

Fleet Mortgages has introduced a range of buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages at 75% loan to value (LTV) and lowered rates at 65% LTV.

The new products include a five-year fix for standard and limited company borrowing at 4.89% with a £1,499 fee and free valuation up to £500,000.

For limited company borrowing, there are two-year fixes with a rate of 4.74% with a £1,499 fee or 5.19% with no fee.

For houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) and multi-unit freehold block (MUFB) properties, there is a five-year fix at 4.89% with a 3% fee and a two-year fix at 5.49% with no fee. Both products offer £1,000 cashback.

Fleet Mortgages has also reduced rates across two-year fixes at 75% LTV by as much as 0.25%.

Its standard and limited company rates have been reduced by 0.1%, now starting at 3.69% with a 3% fee, and HMO/MUFB rates have been reduced by 0.25% and start from 3.99% with a 3% fee.

Steve Cox, chief commercial officer at Fleet Mortgages, said: “Landlords with strong levels of equity are often very focused on price, and this new 65% LTV range is designed with that in mind. It gives borrowers access to lower rates, clear fee choices and products that work across standard, limited company and HMO or MUFB cases.

“We know many portfolio landlords are actively reviewing their borrowing this year, either to refinance or to support further purchases, and these products are aimed squarely at that audience.”

He said the lender also wanted to improve value for landlords operating at 75% LTV, which remained key for purchases and remortgages.

Cox added: “Cutting rates by up to 25 basis points across these two-year products helps advisers support clients who may not have deeper equity, but who still want competitive pricing and consistent criteria.

“This is about giving advisers more options and keeping Fleet well-placed in a market where cost, flexibility and certainty all matter.”

Coventry BS cuts limited company BTL rates

Coventry Building Society has reduced all limited company BTL rates by as much as 0.18%, including purchase and remortgage options fixed for two or five years.

This includes a five-year fixed remortgage at 75% LTV with no fee, priced at 4.96%, and a two-year fixed purchase deal with a £3,999 fee, also at 75% LTV, priced at 4.57%.

Earlier this month, the lender launched a range of products to reward landlords who invest in energy-efficient properties. These products offer lower rates for properties with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A, B or C.

Jonathan Stinton, head of intermediary relationships, at Coventry Building Society, said: “We know brokers are working hard to support landlords, so we’re pleased to be cutting rates across our limited company BTL range to give them even more competitive options.

“Our latest reductions mean brokers can offer their clients greater choice, whether they’re looking to remortgage or purchase through a limited company. And with our recently launched EPC‑linked products rewarding energy‑efficient properties, we’re continuing to back landlords who want to future‑proof their portfolios.”