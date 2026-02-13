Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter opens registration for first book forum of 2026

The Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) Book Forum has opened for registrations for its first event of the year, due to take place virtually on 25 February at 6pm.

The book forum was co-launched with Mortgage Solutions last year and aims to bring together members of the mortgage community to connect through a shared love of books, reading and more.

There is not a set book for each session – instead, they offer an opportunity to share recommendations for books, genres, authors, adaptations and more in a relaxed and social environment.

In doing so, the forum aims to support a culture in which wellbeing is nurtured not only through formal policies but through everyday practices and human connection.

The virtual event will take place on 25 February at 6pm and will provide a welcoming, informal space for open conversation, reflection and mutual support.

Follow the link for more information: https://mimhc.co.uk/mimhc-book-forum/

Sponsored The new-build energy advantage Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

There is a £20 membership fee per person per year, with 100% of it donated to The Reading Agency, a national charity that supports schools, libraries, health settings, prisons and other organisations to improve access to books.

William Lloyd-Hayward (pictured), group chief operating officer at Brightstar Group and co-founder of the MIMHC, said: “I am really excited to kick off the first MIMHC Book Forum of the year and we want to see as many people there as possible. Reading is a great form of self-care but also is a great way to form connections and expand your horizons.

“We have some fun things planned for the rest of the year as well, so watch this space for further updates.”

Anna Sagar, deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, said: “Reading is a simple but powerful way to invest in your own wellbeing, and being part of the forum is a great way to feel part of a supportive community, which the mortgage industry is. By coming together and talking about books that move us, challenge us or de-stress, we can carve out space for mental health within the industry and create connection at the same time.

“I would encourage anyone in the mortgage industry who values reading, wellbeing or community to join us.”