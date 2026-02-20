Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/02/2026

In the piece, Flavin said the quality of leads from the likes of estate agents is not necessarily the problem, but the way they are handled is. He urged brokers to change their approach and leverage tools, such as automation, to improve conversion.
Stonebridge making a raft of promotions, the reaction from mortgage networks to the Treasury’s appointed representative (AR) consultation and Mortgage Brain sounding the alarm on artificial intelligence (AI) were also popular stories with readers this week.
‘These estate agent leads are s**t’ – FlavinSponsored
Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 7 – Opening doors in a tougher first-time buyer market
Sponsored by Aldermore
Stonebridge makes four promotions and appoints trio to board
Mortgage Brain sounds alarm to brokers on client data and AI
Mortgage networks back tighter AR rules but FOS expansion sparks concerns
The Mortgage Mum shares ‘rapid’ growth plans and role as government partner for mortgages and property
Number of BTL companies set up in 2025 nears 67,000, Hamptons finds
Skipton supports record number of first-time buyers amid ‘stop-start’ market
Mortgage Rule Review and the ‘shape of affordability’ – Burke
The demand for faith-based finance models rises among UK homebuyers – Zaman