Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/02/2026

Paul Flavin’s blog discussing insights on lead quality, lead handling and conversion was the most read this week.

In the piece, Flavin said the quality of leads from the likes of estate agents is not necessarily the problem, but the way they are handled is. He urged brokers to change their approach and leverage tools, such as automation, to improve conversion.

Stonebridge making a raft of promotions, the reaction from mortgage networks to the Treasury’s appointed representative (AR) consultation and Mortgage Brain sounding the alarm on artificial intelligence (AI) were also popular stories with readers this week.

What do you think? Any stories you think brokers should be looking at? Email editorial@ae3media.co.uk