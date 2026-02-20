Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/02/2026

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/02/2026
Anna Sagar
Written By:
Posted:
February 20, 2026
Updated:
February 20, 2026
Paul Flavin’s blog discussing insights on lead quality, lead handling and conversion was the most read this week.

In the piece, Flavin said the quality of leads from the likes of estate agents is not necessarily the problem, but the way they are handled is. He urged brokers to change their approach and leverage tools, such as automation, to improve conversion.

Stonebridge making a raft of promotions, the reaction from mortgage networks to the Treasury’s appointed representative (AR) consultation and Mortgage Brain sounding the alarm on artificial intelligence (AI) were also popular stories with readers this week.

What do you think? Any stories you think brokers should be looking at? Email editorial@ae3media.co.uk

 

‘These estate agent leads are s**t’ – Flavin

Sponsored

Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 7 – Opening doors in a tougher first-time buyer market

Sponsored by Aldermore

Stonebridge makes four promotions and appoints trio to board

Mortgage Brain sounds alarm to brokers on client data and AI

Mortgage networks back tighter AR rules but FOS expansion sparks concerns

The Mortgage Mum shares ‘rapid’ growth plans and role as government partner for mortgages and property

NatWest to reduce selected rates by up to 0.12%

Number of BTL companies set up in 2025 nears 67,000, Hamptons finds

Skipton supports record number of first-time buyers amid ‘stop-start’ market

Mortgage Rule Review and the ‘shape of affordability’ – Burke

The demand for faith-based finance models rises among UK homebuyers – Zaman

Related
View All

Bridging

Santander exec Labiano selected as CEO of OSB Group

Santander exec Labiano selected as CEO of OSB Group

News

More than 300 mortgage advice firms joined FCA register in H2 2025

More than 300 mortgage advice firms joined FCA register in H2 2025

News

Mortgage Magic introduces integrated remote KYC feature

Mortgage Magic introduces integrated remote KYC feature

News

Echo Finance partners with Mortgage Train Academy to give new brokers practical experience

Echo Finance partners with Mortgage Train Academy to give new brokers practical experience

View All
Tags:
AI
AR
lead conversion
mortgage network
Paul Flavin
Stonebridge
Top 10 most read
top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week