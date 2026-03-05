OMS and Monument Technology partner to enhance Ecology BS’ originations

One Mortgage System (OMS) and Monument Technology have teamed up to introduce a mortgage origination platform for Ecology Building Society, enabling its ambition to double lending.

As part of Monument Technology’s banking-platform-as-a-service (BPaaS), the full OMS originations journey will be implemented so the mutual can offer a seamless, end-to-end process. This will include a broker portal, decision engine and full underwriting functionality.

The solution went live in October and is expected to help improve efficiency, the broker and customer experience, while processing mortgage cases faster and with enhanced accuracy and transparency.

OMS Originations streamlines the origination journey with a customisable workflow.

Neal Jannels, managing director of OMS, said: “Ecology Building Society has always taken a distinctive approach to lending, grounded in values that support environmentally responsible finance. We’re proud to provide an originations platform that helps scale those values into a modern, digital mortgage journey – delivering the flexibility, efficiency, and transparency needed to meet borrower needs today while supporting sustainable growth for the future.

“Working alongside Monument Technology, this has been a fantastic project, and I applaud all three teams for getting this build implemented and launched in such a quick timescale.”

Steve Britain, CEO of Monument Technology, said: “We are delighted to have partnered with OMS to deliver a transformative mortgage origination platform for Ecology Building Society, the first phase of Ecology’s adoption of our market-leading BPaaS solution.

“With savings and mortgage servicing to follow, Ecology’s members will soon benefit from the best technology available. It’s a wonderful example of three organisations coming together to deliver.”

Gareth Griffiths, chief executive of Ecology Building Society, added: “Our investment in the Monument Technology and OMS platforms is indicative of our commitment to keep improving the service we offer to mortgage brokers and direct borrowers so we can continue to grow our lending and our positive impact on people, planet and communities.

“The launch of this new partnership is a key milestone in our exciting digital transformation, part of the evolution of Ecology as we ensure the society is fit for the future and able to better serve intermediaries and our current and future members.”