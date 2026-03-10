Create Account
user.first_name
Menu

News

Finova embeds AI agent into platform to answer brokers' lending queries

Finova embeds AI agent into platform to answer brokers' lending queries
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
March 10, 2026
Updated:
March 10, 2026
Finova has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) agent to improve customer service for brokers using its lending platform.

Broker Assist uses pre-configured agents that understand how brokers and lenders work.

Powered by Covecta’s conversational AI agents, the technology enables users to access lender-specific policies and criteria in real time without leaving their workflow.

The tool removes the need for brokers to leave the platform to find information on individual lender websites and searching manually through lending criteria documents.

The launch follows the start of Finova’s partnership with Covecta in January and represents the first live deployment of agentic AI in Finova’s lender platform.

Finova, a cloud-based mortgage, savings and lending software provider, said the launch marks the first of many investments to support its broader AI and innovation strategy.

Rowan Clayton (pictured), chief product officer at Finova, said: “Broker Assist is about removing friction from the broker journey. Gone are the days of slow application times and costly rework. By putting conversational AI directly inside the Finova broker portal, we’re helping brokers get the answers they need faster, submit better-quality applications, and ultimately deliver better outcomes for borrowers.

“This is a great example of how we’re turning emerging technology into real, production-ready capability for lenders and brokers. In the coming months, we will continue to dedicate time and resource to streamlining and improving every aspect of the broker experience.”

Last month, Finova hired Anja Schneider as its chief delivery officer. Her appointment follows a series of senior hires to strengthen the firm’s leadership team and scale its operations.

Related
View All

News

Hodge becomes latest signatory of Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter

Hodge becomes latest signatory of Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter

News

Launch of EPC reforms delayed until 2027

Launch of EPC reforms delayed until 2027

News

Hundreds of thousands of borrowers lock into next mortgage deal six months in advance

Hundreds of thousands of borrowers lock into next mortgage deal six months in advance

Green

Solar has become the most popular asset for newly built homes

Solar energy becomes most wanted asset for people buying new builds

View All
Tags:
AI
Finova

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/