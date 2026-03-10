Finova embeds AI agent into platform to answer brokers' lending queries

Finova has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) agent to improve customer service for brokers using its lending platform.

Broker Assist uses pre-configured agents that understand how brokers and lenders work.

Powered by Covecta’s conversational AI agents, the technology enables users to access lender-specific policies and criteria in real time without leaving their workflow.

The tool removes the need for brokers to leave the platform to find information on individual lender websites and searching manually through lending criteria documents.

The launch follows the start of Finova’s partnership with Covecta in January and represents the first live deployment of agentic AI in Finova’s lender platform.

Finova, a cloud-based mortgage, savings and lending software provider, said the launch marks the first of many investments to support its broader AI and innovation strategy.

Rowan Clayton (pictured), chief product officer at Finova, said: “Broker Assist is about removing friction from the broker journey. Gone are the days of slow application times and costly rework. By putting conversational AI directly inside the Finova broker portal, we’re helping brokers get the answers they need faster, submit better-quality applications, and ultimately deliver better outcomes for borrowers.

“This is a great example of how we’re turning emerging technology into real, production-ready capability for lenders and brokers. In the coming months, we will continue to dedicate time and resource to streamlining and improving every aspect of the broker experience.”

Last month, Finova hired Anja Schneider as its chief delivery officer. Her appointment follows a series of senior hires to strengthen the firm’s leadership team and scale its operations.