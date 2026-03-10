Fintechs will be ‘crucial’ in helping lenders through rate volatility, says Mortgage Brain

Technology providers will be vital to lenders and brokers as the mortgage market goes through a period of rate fluctuations, a fintech said.

Mortgage Brain said the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty would potentially lead to mortgage pricing changes and product withdrawals in the coming weeks, leaving lenders reliant on platforms to ensure product accuracy, fast updates and clear communication to brokers.

In the last couple of weeks, rising swap rates have seen several lenders increase mortgage pricing and some withdraw product ranges at short notice.

Mortgage Brain also conducted a survey to field views on its service, receiving positive scores from lender partners.

According to the survey, lenders felt that product accuracy was important, including reliable communication and prompt updates on sourcing platforms.

The survey also revealed that lenders felt the Mortgage Brain team were easy to work with, had good communication and the company was proactive.

Lenders said the firm has fast turnaround times and reliable delivery, and gave them control and flexibility when scheduling product withdrawals and managing launches.

Mortgage Brain was also praised for its understanding of how lenders worked and for being faster than its competitors.

Neil Wyatt (pictured), sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, said: “Achieving such strong net promoter score feedback from lenders is something we’re incredibly proud of, particularly at a time when the market is experiencing renewed uncertainty and volatility. When products are repriced or withdrawn at short notice, lenders need to know they can rely on their technology partners to ensure information is accurate, updated quickly and communicated clearly across the market.

“That’s why we’ve invested heavily in both our technology and our people. We’ve built our platform entirely in-house because we believe ownership matters. The mortgage market has many moving parts, and lenders want confidence that their needs are understood and fully supported by experienced experts.”

Wyatt added: “By working closely with lenders and the wider industry, we’ve developed technology designed to serve the realities of the market, and our ambition is to continue leading the industry in how lenders and brokers are supported.”