MIMHC launches third Walk and Talk fundraiser

The Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) will be hosting its third annual Walk and Talk challenge to raise awareness and money for mental health and wellbeing.

The 144-mile walk will take place from 10 to 15 May, with participants or “leggers” joining each day along the route to talk about mental health while promoting the positive impact of physical movement, fresh air and conversation on wellbeing.

The initiative is led by Jason Berry, group sales director at Crystal Specialist Finance and co-founder of the MIMHC. He will complete the six-day journey and be joined by Charlie Morley, mortgage distribution director at Metro Bank.

The walk will take place along the Grand Union Canal, and last year, MIMHC raised nearly £20,000 for mental health initiatives and aims to exceed that total in 2026.

Foundation Home Loans is the headline sponsor of the event, and other key sponsors include Nottingham Building Society, Moda Mortgages/CHL Mortgages, The Moving Portal, and All Money Matters.

Berry said: “Walk and Talk was created to encourage people to step away from their desks, get moving and have open conversations about mental health.

“Physical movement, fresh air and shared experiences can have a hugely positive impact on wellbeing, and it’s fantastic to see so many people across the mortgage industry continuing to support this initiative. We raised just under £20,000 in 2025 and the aim is to go beyond that this year.”

Morley added: “I’m really proud to be joining Jason for the full six days this year. It’s an excellent initiative that brings the industry together, encourages honest conversations about mental health and highlights the importance of taking time to look after both our physical and mental wellbeing.”

Alan Davison, chief commercial officer at Foundation, said: “We’re incredibly proud to support the Walk and Talk challenge as headline sponsor. The work being done by the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter is hugely important for our industry, and initiatives like this not only raise vital funds but also encourage people to prioritise their wellbeing.

“Bringing people together through physical activity and open conversation is a powerful way to drive positive change.”