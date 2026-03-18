Aviva rolls out AI for critical illness cover

Insurance giant Aviva is extending its artificial intelligence (AI) underwriting tool so it is used for critical illness cover as well as life insurance – a move it said will save time and help customers to get the cover that they need.

The tool was launched in November last year for individual life insurance applications and is able to summarise lengthy GP reports, filter out irrelevant data and highlight key information.

Although Aviva’s underwriters then review these summaries and make the final decisions on cover, processing time is significantly reduced.

Aviva said the tool is the first of its kind in the protection industry and has already delivered “significant improvements” in efficiency and turnaround times, cutting the time needed to review each application by half.

The tool reduces lengthy GP reports – sometimes over 90 pages – into concise summaries, filtering out irrelevant details and highlighting key information. Aviva’s underwriters will review these summaries and make the final decision, significantly reducing processing time.

Robert Morrison, chief underwriting officer at Aviva, said rolling out the tool further is “another important step in our commitment to making protection insurance faster, simpler and more accessible for our customers using generative AI”.

“Throughout development, we’ve focused on enhancing the stages of the underwriting journey that deliver the most material gains for customers, advisers and our underwriters in both service and efficiency,” he added.

Aviva noted that critical illness underwriting is more complex than life insurance, but the AI has been extensively tested and quality-approved.

AI across Aviva

The company’s next focus will be on delivering similar summaries for income protection policies.

Aviva already uses AI in other areas of insurance, including motor claims data. The company said using AI in motor claims had saved it more than £60m ($82m) in 2024 and that the average time to assess liability for complex cases had been cut by 23 days.