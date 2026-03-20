Small landlords lose ground as investors shift to larger portfolios – DPS

Smaller landlords are making up a smaller share of the rental market as investors with three or more properties take hold, insight from the Deposit Protection Service (DPS) found.

Its biannual Private Rented Sector Review, which tracks the sentiment of over 1,000 landlords, showed that the proportion of landlords owning one or two properties fell from 57% to 50% between October 2024 and October 2025.

Over the same period, the share of landlord respondents with 3-5 properties rose from 27% to 31%. Further, there was a rise in the proportion of landlords with 11 or more properties, increasing from 5% to 8%.

The share of landlords with 6-10 properties stayed flat at 11%.

Just over a third – 36% – of respondents said rental income was their main source of income, while the majority – 56% – said it was not.

The largest share of landlords owned properties in their own name, with 28% holding properties as individuals or sole traders, while 5% were operating using limited companies.

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Matt Trevett, managing director at the DPS, said: “Taken together, these findings point to a gradual reshaping of the landlord landscape.

“Smaller landlords now account for a shrinking share of the market, while medium and larger portfolios are becoming more prominent.”

“At a time of ongoing economic pressure and regulatory change, the data suggest the sector is continuing to consolidate,” Trevett added.